Removed To Federal Court

DLA Piper on Friday removed a consumer class action against Massage Envy Franchising LLC to Illinois Northern District Court for claims under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The suit, filed by the Great Lakes Consumer Law Firm and Community Lawyers LLC, claims that Massage Envy places excessive barriers to canceling its membership packages. The case is 1:23-cv-01510, Stockman v. Massage Envy Franchising, LLC.

Illinois

March 10, 2023, 6:11 PM