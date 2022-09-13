New Suit - Class Action

Nissan was hit with a product liability class action on Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit contends that the 2019-2020 Nissan Rogue has a manufacturing defect which causes the vehicle's continuously variable transmission to malfunction, leading to hazardous stalling, lurching or shaking. The suit was filed by Branstetter Stranch & Jennings and Greenstone Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00709, Stockley et al. v. Nissan North America Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 13, 2022, 7:06 PM