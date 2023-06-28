New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Macy's was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its Oake brand 100 percent cotton comforters, coverlets, quilts, duvets and shams. The complaint, filed by Treehouse Law, contends that the products contain polyester filling and are not 100 percent cotton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05113, Stock v. Macys Merchandising Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Anna Stock

Plaintiffs

Treehouse Law, LLP

defendants

Macy's, Inc.

Macys Merchandising Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct