Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group, to Ohio Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by Rourke & Blumenthal on behalf of Kristyne E. Stiteler. The case is 2:23-cv-01051, Stiteler v. Principal Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristyne E. Stiteler

defendants

Principal Financial Group,Inc.

Principal Life Insurance Company

Principal Mutual Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute