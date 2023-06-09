New Suit

UPS was sued Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Burr & Forman on behalf of online children's clothing retailer Stitchy Fish LLC. The court action contends that UPS is wrongfully withholding a large shipment of clothes sent from the plaintiff's manufacturing facility in China due to alleged 'shipper fraud.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00755, Stitchy Fish, LLC v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

June 09, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Stitchy Fish, LLC

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct