New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Mason LLP and Edmondson & Associates, was filed on behalf of current and former employees and job applicants over a January 2023 ransomware attack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00183, Stinson v. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 14, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Christie Stinson

Plaintiffs

Mason LLP

Lisa A. White

Edmondson & Associates

defendants

Yum! Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract