Stinson, another law firm serving a growing number of clients with a Florida presence, has set up shop in Tampa. The Midwest-based firm is bringing partners Marc Weintraub and Stephen Putnoki-Higgins from Bailey & Glasser to join Todd Phelps, who already splits his time between Florida and Minnesota.

June 15, 2023, 5:39 PM

