News From Law.com

Legal department operations professionals are balancing a myriad of challenges in their effort to bring the priorities of GCs to operational reality, a Thomson Reuters report revealed. According to the report, law departments can benefit if GCs and LDO teams have a mutual understanding of where they may be in alignment, where they may have a difference in perspective, and how to benchmark themselves against their peers.

September 26, 2023, 8:27 AM

nature of claim: /