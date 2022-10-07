New Suit - Patent

Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Bragalone Olejko Saad and Ward Smith & Hill on behalf of Stingray IP Solutions, asserts three patents pertaining to wireless network security. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00389, Stingray IP Solutions LLC v. Johnson Controls International PLC et al.

