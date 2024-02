News From Law.com

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery referenced former Tesla General Counsel Todd Maron 74 times in her 200-page ruling last week voiding CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package. She wrote that Musk in effect did not have to negotiate with anyone when the eight-person board in 2018 approved the package, the largest in U.S. history.

February 05, 2024, 7:26 AM

