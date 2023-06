Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against CFS Mortgage, Country Wide Document Custody Services and Lawyer's Title to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Denise Stine. The case is 2:23-cv-00972, Stine v. CFS Mortgage Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Denise Stine

defendants

Cfs Mortgage Corporation

Country Wide Document Custody Services

Lawyer's Title

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct