Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained lawyer Michael J. Pineault of Anderson & Kreiger as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit over the company’s BioZorb implantable soft tissue marker. The case was filed March 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Cowper Law; Bailey & Glasser; and Jinks Crow & Dickson. The complaint was brought on behalf of Della Debbas, Pamela Gibson and other BioZorb recipients who contend that the product caused them significant pain, infection and disfigurement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-10599, Stine et al v. Hologic, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 01, 2023, 10:06 AM