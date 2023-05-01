Who Got The Work

Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained lawyer Michael J. Pineault of Anderson & Kreiger as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit over the company’s BioZorb implantable soft tissue marker. The case was filed March 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Cowper Law; Bailey & Glasser; and Jinks Crow & Dickson. The complaint was brought on behalf of Della Debbas, Pamela Gibson and other BioZorb recipients who contend that the product caused them significant pain, infection and disfigurement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-10599, Stine et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Della Debbas

Diane Lyon

Joanna Perez

Pamela Gibson

Tina Stine

Plaintiffs

Cowper Law

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Anderson & Kreiger LLP

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims