Hologic, a medical technology company, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of five individuals implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. The lawsuit alleges that the device did not dissolve and reabsorb as intended following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The court action was filed by Bailey & Glasser; Cowper Law; and Jinks, Crow & Dickson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10599, Stine et al v. Hologic, Inc.

March 17, 2023, 7:23 PM

