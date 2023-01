New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of speaker manufacturer Stillwater Designs and Audio Inc., doing business as Kicker. The suit targets three Amazon sellers for allegedly selling counterfeit Kicker products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10061, Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc. d/b/a Kicker v. Satti LLC d/b/a Amazon Seller DRE Ro et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 1:36 PM