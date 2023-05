New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of car audio products seller Stillwater Designs and Audio d/b/a Kicker. The suit targets eBay Reseller Archer_Store for allegedly selling counterfeit goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11210, Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc. d/b/a Kicker v. eBay Reseller archer_store.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 30, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc. d/b/a Kicker

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

eBay Reseller archer_store

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims