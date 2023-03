Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson on Friday removed a lawsuit against USAA General Indemnity to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Boling Law Firm on behalf of Ryan Still. The case is 3:23-cv-00210, Still v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Still

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Porteous Hainkel & Johnson

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct