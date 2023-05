Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Ardagh Group Inc. and Nicole Provenzano to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Castellani Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends he was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave due to COVID-19. The case is 1:23-cv-02665, Still v. Ardagh Group, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 17, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Still

defendants

Ardagh Group, Inc.

John Does 1-10

Nicole Provenzano

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination