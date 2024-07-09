Still Some Work to Do: Pro Bono Hours Creeping Toward Pre-Pa...

News From Law.com

Total pro bono hours grew overall at Am Law 200 firms in 2023, but activity in the legal industry still has not returned to the level achieved in 2019 before the pandemic.According to The American Lawyer's 2024 Pro Bono Scorecard, pro bono hours from a total of 120 firms totaled 5.15 million hours in 2023, up 2.8 % when compared with a total of 5.01 million pro bono hours at 121 firms in 2022, and a significant 12.2% improvement from a total of 4.59 million hours in 2021.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 09, 2024, 10:03 AM