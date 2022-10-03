Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners Mark L. Durbin and Joseph F. Madonia have stepped in to defend Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court, alleges that Mobile albums on vinyl which are marketed as 'purely analog,' or made from original master recordings, are actually produced from digital files. The suit, backed by Bursor & Fisher and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah. The matter is 1:22-cv-04405, Stiles v. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, Inc.

Illinois

October 03, 2022, 4:23 AM