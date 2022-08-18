New Suit - Class Action

Vinyl record seller Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Bursor & Fisher, contends that Mobile albums on vinyl which are marketed as 'purely analog,' or made from original master recordings, have actually been produced from digital files since 2011. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04405, Stiles v. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 18, 2022, 8:16 PM