New Suit - Employment Class Action

Citrix Systems was hit with an employment class action Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Gilda A. Hernandez, alleges violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00060, Stiles v. Citrix Systems, Inc.

Technology

February 09, 2023, 6:16 PM