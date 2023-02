New Suit - Employment

Ameren, an American gas and electric utilities company, was sued Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Baker, Baker & Krajewski on behalf of Christina Stiening. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00742, Stiening v. Ameren Illinois Company.

Energy

February 28, 2023, 3:52 PM