New Suit - Consumer

Uber was sued Monday in California Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Richard Morin on behalf of a passenger who contends he was discriminated against by an Uber driver. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was denied access to an Uber because he has a service dog. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01578, Steyer v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 5:21 PM

Samuel Steyer

Law Office Of Rick Morin, PC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA