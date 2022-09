Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GrayRobinson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of Nicole Stewart. The case is 4:22-cv-00348, Stewart v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 23, 2022, 3:27 PM