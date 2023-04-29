New Suit - Employment

A former employee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture sued the government agency for employment discrimination on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by the Cochran Law Firm, alleges claims for discrimination based on race, gender and disability. The plaintiff, a supervisory senior personnel security specialist, claims that she was subjected to harassment, retaliation and micromanagement that was not directed at male, Caucasian or non-disabled colleagues. The case is 1:23-cv-01194, Stewart v. United States Department Of Agriculture (Usda).

Government

April 29, 2023, 2:36 PM

Christie Stewart

The Cochran Law Firm

United States Department Of Agriculture (Usda)

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination