Toronto-Dominion Bank, a Canadian banking and financial services corporation, was sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The court action was filed by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Christopher Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03708, Stewart v. TD Bank, N.A.

July 11, 2023, 5:25 PM

