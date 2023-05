Who Got The Work

Michael K. Sheehy of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for the Gulfline Group and Tajinder Singh Desi in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed April 14 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Giroux Pappas Trial Attorney on behalf of Ashley Stewart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox, is 2:23-cv-10853, Stewart v. Tajinder Singh Desi et al.

Michigan

May 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Stewart

Plaintiffs

Giroux Amburn P.C.

defendants

Gulfline Group Ltd

Tajinder Singh Desi

Tajinder Singh Desi

Vfs Canada Inc

Vfs Canada Inc.

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision