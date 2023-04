New Suit - Product Liability

Kline & Specter and Johnson Becker PLLC filed a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Lisa M. Stewart. The complaint, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, names SharkNinja Operating LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00581, Stewart v. SharkNinja Operating, LLC.

Lisa M. Stewart

Kline & Specter

Johnson Becker, PLLC

SharkNinja Operating, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims