New Suit - Wrongful Death

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and Alcoa subsidiary Reynolds Group Holdings were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by the Ferrell Law Group and the Martin Law Firm on behalf of Russell Stewart, as administrator of the Estate of Dewey R. Stewart. The complaint contends that Dewey was exposed to asbestos dust while he worked at the defendants' plants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01286, Stewart v. Reynolds Metals Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 30, 2022, 3:53 PM