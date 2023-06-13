New Suit - Securities Class Action

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, and certain executives were slapped with a securities class action Monday in New York Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Rosen Law Firm, contends that the defendants concealed Plug Power’s difficulties in managing its supply chain and manufacturing process; reduced revenues and margins; and delays on large deals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00704, Stewart v. Plug Power Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 13, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

John Stewart

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

David Mindnich

Martin D. Hull

Paul B. Middleton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws