New Suit - Contract

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Friday removed a complaint against PennyMac Loan Services to Louisiana Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Dampf, Edwards, Thibaut & Aydell on behalf of Brandon W. Stewart, concerns a home purchased by Stewart’s girlfriend before her death. The suit pursues claims that PennyMac accepted several mortgage payments on the home from Stewart before denying further payments and seizing the property. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Stewart v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandon W. Stewart

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract