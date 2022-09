New Suit - Employment

Nissan USA and Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation were sued Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, for alleged age-based discrimination, was brought by attorney Lisa L. Clay on behalf of Matthew Lee Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04734, Stewart v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 02, 2022, 7:01 PM