New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, Facebook and Instagram were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Girard Sharp on behalf of an Oregon woman who describes herself as a heavy user of social media, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05109, Stewart v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.