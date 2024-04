Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance and FedEx have tapped FedEx's lead counsel JB Reafsnyder to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed March 14 in Tennessee Western District Court by the McMahan Law Firm on behalf of Barbara Stewart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker, is 2:24-cv-02168, Stewart v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 29, 2024, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Stewart

Plaintiffs

Mcmahan Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

The Federal Express Corporation Long Term Disability Plan

defendant counsels

Federal Express Corporation-Hacks Cross Rd

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations