Removed To Federal Court

Willson, Jones, Carter & Baxley removed a personal injury lawsuit against Makayla Crowley in South Carolina District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Linda Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-02226, Stewart v. Crowley.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda Stewart

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Makayla Crowley

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision