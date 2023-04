Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Friday removed a lawsuit against CarMax and CNA National Warranty Corp. to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Ware Law Firm on behalf of Isaiah Stewart. The case is 4:23-cv-00076, Stewart v. CarMax Auto Superstores Services, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Isaiah Stewart

Plaintiffs

Ware Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

CarMax Auto Superstores Services, Inc.

CNA National Warranty Corporation

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 890/