Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Vieira & DiGianfilippo on behalf of Edward H. Stewart III. The case is 1:22-cv-11306, Stewart III v. Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. AS Trustee For Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust.

Real Estate

August 15, 2022, 12:32 PM