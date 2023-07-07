Removed To Federal Court

Hofs LLC, Travelers Property & Casualty Co. of America and the Phoenix Insurance Co. on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Clayton Law Firm on behalf of Keith Stewart and Linda Stewart, who allege that their son Zakary Stewart was fatally shot by a fellow employee while working at a car dealership owned by Hofs. Travelers is represented by Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard. The case is 2:23-cv-02371, Stewart et al v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 3:55 PM

