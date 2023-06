Removed To Federal Court

UPS on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was forced to resign due to disability discrimination. The defendant is represented by Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon. The case is 1:23-cv-22448, Steward v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Willie Steward

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act