Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Apex Employment Law on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against NewView Oklahoma Inc. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment law breaches including the failure to provide rest breaks and pay overtime wages, was filed by Domb & Rauchwerger on behalf of current and former non-exempt hourly employees. The case is 2:22-cv-01498, Steward v. NewView Oklahoma, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 24, 2022, 6:11 PM