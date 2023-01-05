New Suit - Product Liability

L'Oreal, Strength of Nature, Godreg SON Holdings and Namaste Laboratories were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought Wagstaff & Cartmell and Freese & Goss on behalf of Angela Steward, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00011, Steward v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2023, 8:11 PM