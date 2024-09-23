Lisa A. McGlynn and Marisol Ruiz of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Ikea US Retail in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in Florida Middle District Court by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of an operations and payments leader who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for making complaints about disparate treatment based on race and disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:24-cv-01861, Steward v. Ikea US Retail LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 23, 2024, 9:32 AM