Who Got The Work

Lisa A. McGlynn and Marisol Ruiz of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Ikea US Retail in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in Florida Middle District Court by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of an operations and payments leader who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for making complaints about disparate treatment based on race and disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:24-cv-01861, Steward v. Ikea US Retail LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 23, 2024, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

James Steward

Plaintiffs

Marie A Mattox PA

Defendants

Ikea US Retail LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination