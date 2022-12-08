Who Got The Work

Christopher E. Hawk of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 24 in Oregon District Court by Swider Haver LLP and Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky on behalf of Elijah Steward, who contends that he suffered vision loss due to the defendants defective gene transfer product that was utilized in a clinical trial that the plaintiff participated in. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:22-cv-01623, Steward v. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 08, 2022, 7:46 AM