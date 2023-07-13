Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Cahill Gordon & Reindel and Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, KPMG LLP and other defendants, respectively, in a pending shareholder class action over Credit Suisse's collapse in March 2023. The complaint, filed May 28 in New York Southern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.

Business Services

July 13, 2023, 6:15 AM

