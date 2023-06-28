Who Got The Work
Latham & Watkins partners Jason C. Hegt, Jamie L. Wine and associate Corey Calabrese have stepped in to represent auditing firm KPMG and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The complaint, filed May 28 in New York Southern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.
Business Services
June 28, 2023, 7:40 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- KPMG LLC
- KPMG LLP
- Albert Sohn
- Bradley W Dougan
- Brian Chin
- Brian J Sweet
- Credit Suisse Capital LLC
- Credit Suisse Holdings (USA) Inc.
- Credit Suisse Management LLC
- Cynthia Holder
- David Britt
- David L Miller
- David Middendorf
- David R Mathers
- Eric Varvel
- Iris Bohnet
- James L Amine
- Jay Kim
- Jeffrey Wada
- Joaquin J Ribeiro
- John B Veihmeyer
- John G Popp
- John Tiner
- Kaikhushru S Nargolwala
- Lara J Warner
- Larry Bradley
- Laura M Newinski
- Lydie Hudson
- Michael Klein
- Mirko Bianchi
- Noreen Doyle
- Pamela A Thomas-Graham
- Paul Knopp
- Philip Vasan
- Regina H Mayor
- Richard E Thornburgh
- Robert Jain
- Robert S Shafir
- Romeo Cerutti
- Scott Marcello
- Sean T Brady
- Seraina Macia
- Severin Schwan
- Thomas Whittle
- Timothy P O'Hara
- Urs Rohner
- William Thomas
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims