Latham & Watkins partners Jason C. Hegt, Jamie L. Wine and associate Corey Calabrese have stepped in to represent auditing firm KPMG and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The complaint, filed May 28 in New York Southern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.

June 28, 2023, 7:40 AM

