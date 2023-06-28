Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners Jason C. Hegt, Jamie L. Wine and associate Corey Calabrese have stepped in to represent auditing firm KPMG and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The complaint, filed May 28 in New York Southern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.

Business Services

June 28, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory A Stevenson

Plaintiffs

Johnson Bottini, LLP

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

KPMG LLC

KPMG LLP

Albert Sohn

Bradley W Dougan

Brian Chin

Brian J Sweet

Credit Suisse Capital LLC

Credit Suisse Holdings (USA) Inc.

Credit Suisse Management LLC

Cynthia Holder

David Britt

David L Miller

David Middendorf

David R Mathers

Eric Varvel

Iris Bohnet

James L Amine

Jay Kim

Jeffrey Wada

Joaquin J Ribeiro

John B Veihmeyer

John G Popp

John Tiner

Kaikhushru S Nargolwala

Lara J Warner

Larry Bradley

Laura M Newinski

Lydie Hudson

Michael Klein

Mirko Bianchi

Noreen Doyle

Pamela A Thomas-Graham

Paul Knopp

Philip Vasan

Regina H Mayor

Richard E Thornburgh

Robert Jain

Robert S Shafir

Romeo Cerutti

Scott Marcello

Sean T Brady

Seraina Macia

Severin Schwan

Thomas Whittle

Timothy P O'Hara

Urs Rohner

William Thomas

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims