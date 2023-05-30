New Suit - Securities Class Action

Credit Suisse Group, dozens of its current and former officers and directors, and auditing firm KPMG were slapped with a shareholder class action Sunday in New York Southern District Court over the bank's collapse in March 2023. The suit, brought by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.

May 30, 2023

