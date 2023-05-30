New Suit - Securities Class Action
Credit Suisse Group, dozens of its current and former officers and directors, and auditing firm KPMG were slapped with a shareholder class action Sunday in New York Southern District Court over the bank's collapse in March 2023. The suit, brought by Bottini & Bottini, alleges that the defendants engaged in a continuing course of misconduct that allowed bank insiders to personally profit while the bank was buried in losses, leading to its demise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04458, Stevenson v. Thornburgh et al.
Business Services
May 30, 2023, 9:35 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- KPMG LLC
- KPMG LLP
- Albert Sohn
- Bradley W Dougan
- Brian Chin
- Brian J Sweet
- Credit Suisse Capital LLC
- Credit Suisse Holdings (USA) Inc.
- Credit Suisse Management LLC
- Cynthia Holder
- David Britt
- David L Miller
- David Middendorf
- David R Mathers
- Eric Varvel
- Iris Bohnet
- James L Amine
- Jay Kim
- Jeffrey Wada
- Joaquin J Ribeiro
- John B Veihmeyer
- John G Popp
- John Tiner
- Kaikhushru S Nargolwala
- Lara J Warner
- Larry Bradley
- Laura M Newinski
- Lydie Hudson
- Michael Klein
- Mirko Bianchi
- Noreen Doyle
- Pamela A Thomas-Graham
- Paul Knopp
- Philip Vasan
- Regina H Mayor
- Richard E Thornburgh
- Robert Jain
- Romeo Cerutti
- Scott Marcello
- Sean T Brady
- Seraina Macia
- Severin Schwan
- Thomas Whittle
- Timothy P O'Hara
- Urs Rohner
- William Thomas
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims