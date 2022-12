New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, and Armine Papazian were sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Simon & Simon on behalf of Danya Stevenson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05126, Stevenson v. Papazian et al.