Sirius XM Satellite Radio on Monday removed a false advertising class action over the pricing of its music plans to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hattis & Lukas, contends that Sirius fails to include the amount of its invented 'U.S. music royalty fee' in its advertised pricing, thus increasing the true plan price by 21.4 percent. Sirius XM is represented by Jones Day. The case is 3:23-cv-02367, Stevenson et al v. Sirius XM Radio Inc.

May 16, 2023, 4:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Ayana Stevenson

David Ambrose

defendants

Sirius XM Radio Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct