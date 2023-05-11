Counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Wednesday removed a securities class action against KPMG, SVB Financial Group and its top executives to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over the acquisition of and merger with Boston Private Financial Holdings, accuses the defendants of filing false statements in connection with the offering materials of SVB common stock. The suit was brought by Girard Sharp. The case is 3:23-cv-02277, Stevenson et al v. Becker et al.
May 11, 2023, 8:10 AM