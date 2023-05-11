Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Wednesday removed a securities class action against KPMG, SVB Financial Group and its top executives to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over the acquisition of and merger with Boston Private Financial Holdings, accuses the defendants of filing false statements in connection with the offering materials of SVB common stock. The suit was brought by Girard Sharp. The case is 3:23-cv-02277, Stevenson et al v. Becker et al.

Business Services

May 11, 2023, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Tarlow

Kim Stevenson

defendants

KPMG LLP

Alison Davis

Beverly Kay Matthews

Daniel J. Beck

Eric A. Benhamou

Garen K. Staglin

Greg W. Becker

Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda

Joel P. Friedman

John F. Robinson

John S. Clendening

Karen Hon

Kate D. Mitchell

Mary J. Miller

Richard D. Daniels

Roger F. Dunbar

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws