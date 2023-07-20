Removed To Federal Court

Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Co. on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Chopin Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Virgie Gosey and Milton Joseph Stevenson Sr. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-02625, Stevenson as the Administratix to the Estate of Virgie Gosey and Milton Joseph Stevenson, Sr. v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Sabena Stevenson as the Administratix to the Estate of Virgie Gosey and Milton Joseph Stevenson, Sr.

defendants

Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute